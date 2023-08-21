Watch CBS News
Study finds virtual reality exercises could help ease back pain

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Virtual reality exercises could help ease back pain.

In a study published in the Archives of Physiotherapy, researchers studied 82 clients with low back pain and/or neck pain who received exercise therapy delivered solely in the metaverse using virtual reality. They found that the treatment was both safe and effective at improving disability from both low back and neck pain. 

They say allowing patients to receive effective therapy remotely, in the comfort of their own homes, can reduce cost, reduce environmental pollution, and free up space for patients who need in-person treatments.

Some of the researchers involved in the study work for XR Health, a Massachusetts-based company that specializes in virtual reality exercise therapy.  

