Watch CBS News
Sports

Xander Bogaerts wins fifth Silver Slugger award of his career

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON  -- Xander Bogaerts is going to add a lot of loot to his bank account this offseason. On Thursday, he took home some more silver.

Bogaerts won his second straight Silver Slugger award on Thursday, once again taking his place as the American League's best offensive shortstop. He led all AL shortstops with a .307 average and .377 OBP during the 2022 season, to go along with his 15 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Red Sox.

This is the fifth Silver Slugger of Bogaerts' career, as he also captured the award in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021. He was the only Red Sox player to win a Silver Slugger in 2022.

Now he'll wait to see what else he gets this offseason. Bogaerts officially became a free agent earlier this week when he opted out of the final three years of his contract with the Red Sox. The Boston brass has said that the 30-year-old is their top choice at shortstop, but other teams will likely be willing to break the bank for the four-time All-Star.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 8:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.