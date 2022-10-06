Chaim Bloom says re-signing Xander Bogaerts is Red Sox top priority this offseason

BOSTON -- After a last-place finish in the AL East, the Red Sox have a lot of work to do this offseason. That work will start with trying to sign Xander Bogaerts to a long-term extension.

The lifelong Red Sox shortstop can -- and will -- opt out of the final four years of his team-friendly contract after the World Series. He's in line to make much more than the annual $20 million that contract would pay him.

Throughout the season, it didn't feel like the Red Sox would be the team to give Bogaerts that big contract. Rumblings of low-ball deals came out shortly after the season began, and no progress on a new contract was made throughout the disappointing campaign.

The Boston brass has always said that they want Bogaerts back. Now the season is over, and the Red Sox have to really get down to business with the face of their franchise.

On Thursday, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made it clear that locking up Bogaerts long-term is the team's top priority this offseason.

"That process is going to start right away from our end," Bloom said Thursday at Fenway Park. "We know we haven't found that path yet but we really want to and are going to work really hard on it."

Bloom added that working with Bogaerts and his agent, Scott Boras, is something they can do immediately and not have to wait for free agency to begin. He reiterated that the team wants to build around Bogaerts, but acknowledged that such a pledge doesn't matter if the two sides can't reach an agreement.

"Nothing I say really matters unless there is a deal, but we want to keep him here for a long time on a deal we look back on and say is great for everybody," said Bloom. "We just got to the end of one of those with J.D. [Martinez]. We want to build around [Bogaerts] and win with him."

Bogaerts, who has been with the organization since he was 16, put together another solid season for Boston in 2022. He slashed .307/.377/.456 and clubbed 15 homers and 38 doubles. He was a steady force in an offense that lacked consistency for much of the season.

Manager Alex Cora pulled Bogaerts after infield warmups in the seventh inning in Wednesday's regular season finale, allowing the 30-year-old to wave to Boston fans -- and receive one massive ovation from the Fenway Park crowd. A two-time World Series champ and four-time All-Star, Bogaerts is a beloved figure in Boston.

The Red Sox would like to keep that going for a lot longer, which they've been saying throughout the season. But now is the time where money talks, and we'll see if the Boston brass is willing to go above and beyond to keep the franchise's star shortstop.