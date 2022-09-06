Xander Bogaerts named American League Player of the Week

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts is swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball. On Tuesday, he was named the AL Player of the Week.

The Boston shortstop was a tough out last week, going 15-for-28 at the plate over seven games for the Red Sox. Bogaerts slashed .536/.581/.821 between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, clubbing one homer to go with five doubles. He drove in nine runs and scored eight of his own to help the Red Sox to five wins in seven games.

Bogaerts had at least two hits in every game last week, including a three-hit, two-RBI game on Sunday to cap off Boston's sweep of the Texas Rangers. He's currently riding a nine-game hitting streak, with multiple hits in each of those nine games.

The 29-year-old currently leads the American League with a .319 batting average, which is also the best average among all shortstops. He also leads the position with 37 doubles on the season, and his 63 RBIs is good for seventh among MLB shortstops.

Bogaerts has the ability to opt out of his contract after this season, and his price tag seemingly goes up with every swing of his bat.