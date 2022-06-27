Colleen Ritzer family lawsuit against architecture firm allowed to move forward

DANVERS -- The family of the murdered Danvers high school teacher Colleen Ritzer said they are pleased with Monday's court ruling that will allow their wrongful death lawsuit to go to trial.

The Ritzers are suing a Boston architectural firm DiNisco Design, Inc. over their security system and questions about whether it was working the day that Colleen was murdered.

In 2013, freshman student Philip Chism followed Ritzer into the women's bathroom at the school and killed her. He was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison.

The Ritzers' attorney said the family wants answers and wants to improve safety in school.