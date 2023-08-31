Wrong-way driver from Haverhill says she was "following her GPS," charged with DWI

SALEM, N.H. - A Haverhill woman who was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in New Hampshire early Thursday morning told police she was "following her GPS."

Vanessa Dubey, 26, was stopped on Interstate 93 in Salem just after 2 a.m.

A Haverhill woman was charged with drunk driving after allegedly driving the wrong way in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police

Troopers were able to spot her before any 911 calls were made.

Dubey was charged with reckless conduct, aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless operation.

She will be arraigned in Salem District Court at a later date.