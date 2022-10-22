Watch CBS News
Local News

Wrong-way driver dies in Uxbridge crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

UXBRIDGE -- A wrong-way driver died after a crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge Friday night. Massachusetts State Police first received reports of a Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the roadway just before 10:20 p.m. 

About five minutes later, the Chrysler hit a Mazda CX5, State Police said. 

The wrong-way driver, a 42-year-old Douglas man, was med-flighted to UMass Lakeside Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

The driver of the Mazda, a 57-year-old Worcester man, suffered minor injuries.

All lanes of Route 146 were closed until 1 a.m. while police investigated the crash and removed the cars involved. 

It's unclear why the Chrysler was driving on the wrong side of the road. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 12:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.