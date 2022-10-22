Wrong-way driver dies in Uxbridge crash
UXBRIDGE -- A wrong-way driver died after a crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge Friday night. Massachusetts State Police first received reports of a Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the roadway just before 10:20 p.m.
About five minutes later, the Chrysler hit a Mazda CX5, State Police said.
The wrong-way driver, a 42-year-old Douglas man, was med-flighted to UMass Lakeside Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Mazda, a 57-year-old Worcester man, suffered minor injuries.
All lanes of Route 146 were closed until 1 a.m. while police investigated the crash and removed the cars involved.
It's unclear why the Chrysler was driving on the wrong side of the road.
