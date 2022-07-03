Watch CBS News
6 injured in two-car crash in Wrentham on Route 1

WRENTHAM -- Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Wrentham Saturday night on Route 1.

State Police say the accident happened on Route 1 southbound directly in front of the entrance to the Arbor Inn Motel on Madison Street.

Police say a southbound car crashed into a car turning from the opposite direction.

Wrentham Police said the injuries were to varying degrees, but they did not comment on how serious the injuries were.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 10:56 PM

