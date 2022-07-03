6 injured in two-car crash in Wrentham on Route 1
WRENTHAM -- Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Wrentham Saturday night on Route 1.
State Police say the accident happened on Route 1 southbound directly in front of the entrance to the Arbor Inn Motel on Madison Street.
Police say a southbound car crashed into a car turning from the opposite direction.
Wrentham Police said the injuries were to varying degrees, but they did not comment on how serious the injuries were.
