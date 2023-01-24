3 men facing federal charges after smash and grab at Wrentham Premium Outlets Gucci store

WRENTHAM – Three men from Washington, D.C. are facing federal charges after they allegedly stole over $30,000 worth of high-end items from the Gucci store at the Wrentham Premium Outlets.

A federal grand jury indicted Linworth Hayes Crawford III, Ronald Patterson, and Nathaniel Owen. They were previously charged by criminal complaint for the September incident.

Prosecutors said the trio traveled from Washington to Wrentham on September 16. During the early morning hours of September 17, they allegedly smashed through the front door of the Gucci store.

Once inside, the men allegedly took items valued at $32,000 and drove back to Washington.

Court documents allege that the day of the burglary, Patterson posted on Instagram that he had Gucci bags available for sale. The images appeared to picture bags identical to the ones stolen from Wrentham earlier in the day, prosecutors said.

All three men are charged with conspiracy and transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods.