Massachusetts high school band to compete at Duke Ellington jazz festival in New York City

WRENTHAM - The prestigious Essentially Ellington Festival announced their 2024 finalists Wednesday and only one school from New England made the cut.

The jazz band at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham was named as a top 15 finalist out of more than 100 high school bands.

It's the first year the school has been selected since 2010.

"Hours and hours a day I'm listening and studying and working to be the best that I can. The culture here is incredible and it all means the world to me," said senior Shawn Pierce.

Shawn has been in the high school jazz ensemble since he was a freshman.

He couldn't contain his excitement when he learned the news.

"The second I heard King Philip I jumped up with my friend Jack. I was in awe, it was really incredible," he said.

Now the jazz players will head to New York City this spring to compete with the best of the best from across the country in the competition celebrating Duke Ellington's music.

It will be Band Director Michael Keough's first time taking his students to the competition.

"It's obviously a great honor to be accepted into the festival and play at this level, but what I hope for our students in the next couple of months, as we prepare both musically and mentally, is that we go in with the attitude that we could really win this whole thing," said Keough.

The jazz ensemble will memorize their music charts over the next few months before competing in the festival from May 9 to 11.

The top 3 bands at the festival will have the honor of performing with a member from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.