Proposal to build world's tallest flagpole in Maine hits snag
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine - Plans to build the world's tallest flagpole are on pause in Maine.
The Boston Globe reports residents of Columbia Falls voted in favor of a plan to halt all big developments, including the billion-dollar flag project, on hold Tuesday night.
The proposed flagpole would stand 1,776 feet above sea level - taller than the Empire State Building - in a patriotic salute to America's veterans.
The family behind the plan says it would be a shot in the arm for local businesses and create jobs. Those fighting against the proposal say it would be a blight on the small town's scenery.
