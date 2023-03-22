Proposal to build world's tallest flagpole in Maine hits snag

Plans to build world's tallest flagpole in Maine put on hold

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine - Plans to build the world's tallest flagpole are on pause in Maine.

The Boston Globe reports residents of Columbia Falls voted in favor of a plan to halt all big developments, including the billion-dollar flag project, on hold Tuesday night.

The proposed flagpole would stand 1,776 feet above sea level - taller than the Empire State Building - in a patriotic salute to America's veterans.

The family behind the plan says it would be a shot in the arm for local businesses and create jobs. Those fighting against the proposal say it would be a blight on the small town's scenery.