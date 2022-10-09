World War II veteran, life-long East Boston resident honored with square named after him

BOSTON -- A 93-year-old veteran was honored in East Boston on Saturday. Moving forward, the intersection of Princeton and Brooks streets will be known as Guitano "Danny" Festa Square.

The World War II veteran spent time stationed in Japan and visited the site of the Nagaski bombing shortly after it happened.

His family and friends say he's been an outstanding member of the Eagle Hill community for years.

"I'm just flabbergasted that this all took place and all these people that showed up, my family, and that's all I can say. I'm happy to be here," Festa said Saturday.

He was born right down the street from the square that's now named after him.

In all, he's spent about 85 years of his life living in East Boston.