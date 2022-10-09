Watch CBS News
Local News

World War II veteran, life-long East Boston resident honored with square named after him

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

World War II veteran, life-long East Boston resident honored with square named after him
World War II veteran, life-long East Boston resident honored with square named after him 00:49

BOSTON -- A 93-year-old veteran was honored in East Boston on Saturday. Moving forward, the intersection of Princeton and Brooks streets will be known as Guitano "Danny" Festa Square. 

The World War II veteran spent time stationed in Japan and visited the site of the Nagaski bombing shortly after it happened. 

His family and friends say he's been an outstanding member of the Eagle Hill community for years. 

"I'm just flabbergasted that this all took place and all these people that showed up, my family, and that's all I can say. I'm happy to be here," Festa said Saturday. 

He was born right down the street from the square that's now named after him. 

In all, he's spent about 85 years of his life living in East Boston. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 8:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.