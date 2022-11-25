World Cup draws hundreds of fans at Boston watch party

BOSTON - Fans were out in force Friday for the legendary rematch between the U.S. and England at a free watch party put on by the City of Boston and the New England Revolution.

"Austin has been a soccer fan since he was born. It runs in the family. I have been playing since I was a little guy. So we have been routing for the U.S. for a long time," said Jamie Hancock of Leominster.

Hancock brought his son Austin to the watch party, and the 6-year-old saw the U.S. play in the World Cup for the first time. The team did not play in the 2018 series.

"And then next one hopefully we will be in the stadium watching? Yeah," Hancock said.

Damien Espinosa said he was rooting for two teams. "We're doing both back-to-back," he said. "Ecuador and USA."

He and his friend Jethro are hoping the crowds mean bigger things for the sport here at home.

"We need more of this," Damien said. "Fill up Fenway Park or Gillette Stadium with all the fans."

Then, there were the brave ones - England's fans, who showed up for their home team even though they were outnumbered.

If we win I will probably just kind of sneak out of here so I make it out alive," said England fan Simon Mounsdon.

