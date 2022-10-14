Watch CBS News
Local News

Worker rescued from shredder at Everett scrapyard

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Worker rescued from shredder at Everett scrapyard
Worker rescued from shredder at Everett scrapyard 02:16

EVERETT - A worker was rescued after he was trapped in a shredder for hours at a scrapyard in Everett Thursday.

It took crews from several different fire departments about three hours to free the man from the machine at Scrap-It. A doctor also rushed to the scene to help.

I-Team sources say the man is an experienced worker in his 50s who got his leg caught in the machine.

Medication was delivered to the man through an IV until he was freed and transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear how the man got trapped. The incident remains under investigation.   

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 8:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.