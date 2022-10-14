Worker rescued from shredder at Everett scrapyard

EVERETT - A worker was rescued after he was trapped in a shredder for hours at a scrapyard in Everett Thursday.

It took crews from several different fire departments about three hours to free the man from the machine at Scrap-It. A doctor also rushed to the scene to help.

I-Team sources say the man is an experienced worker in his 50s who got his leg caught in the machine.

Medication was delivered to the man through an IV until he was freed and transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear how the man got trapped. The incident remains under investigation.