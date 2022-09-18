Worker injured after porch collapse in Boston

BOSTON -- A worker needed to be extricated from rubble after a porch collapse in Boston. It happened on Park Street Sunday afternoon.

According to the fire department, the worker was on the second floor when multiple porches in the back of the house came crashing down.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor told WBZ-TV the worker was pinned to the ground. She called 911 after hearing him cry out.

Boston Inspectional Services will investigate.