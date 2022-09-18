Watch CBS News
Worker injured after porch collapse in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A worker needed to be extricated from rubble after a porch collapse in Boston. It happened on Park Street Sunday afternoon. 

According to the fire department, the worker was on the second floor when multiple porches in the back of the house came crashing down. 

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

A neighbor told WBZ-TV the worker was pinned to the ground. She called 911 after hearing him cry out. 

Boston Inspectional Services will investigate. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 5:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

