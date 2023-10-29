"Work Without Limits" program aims to give people with disabilities independence

BOSTON - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, honoring the contributions of those with disabilities as well as laws and policies which preserve their rights.

One local program, Work Without Limits, gives people with disabilities independence and aims to lower the unemployment rate among the population. Work Without Limits is an initiative with ForHealth Consulting at UMass Chan Medical School to bring employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

"People with disabilities, like anyone, can do any type of job," said Kathy Petkauskos, the director of Work Without Limits. "It really depends on their skills, it depends on their background, their interests, their desires. So there isn't one particular job or one particular industry that people with disabilities work in."

Work Without Limits also works with employers, providing them with training, information and resources so they can hire more people with disabilities. Petkauskos said it means a lot to those the programs help to be gainfully employed, adding it's the same for anyone.

"It gives us structure in our day, it helps us to get out of the house, we make friends at work," said Petkauskos. "We grow and learn, professionally and personally...but we all work for a reason, right? To make money...And people with disabilities, like the rest of us, want what we all want. We want to be able to buy a home and a car, maybe go on a vacation, go out to eat, go to a show. To live a good life. And to support yourself and to support your family."

Work Without Limits will be holding a virtual career fair for people with disabilities on February 28, 2024. More information on the career fair can be found by clicking here.