2 Worcester crisis pregnancy centers vandalized

WORCESTER – Police are investigating after two crisis pregnancy centers in Worcester were vandalized on Thursday.

Windows have since been boarded up at Clearway Clinic on Shrewsbury Street. Blue and yellow paint was splashed on Problem Pregnancy on Pleasant Street.

There was also graffiti outside of Problem Pregnancy that said "Jane's Revenge." That is an abortion rights organization that was formed after the Roe vs. Wade draft opinion was first leaked.

Problem Pregnancy in Worcester was vandalized. CBS Boston

WBZ-TV has confirmed the facilities are crisis pregnancy centers. Attorney General Maura Healey warned this week crisis pregnancy centers offer counseling services, pregnancy tests, and encourage people to continue their pregnancies.

"While crisis pregnancy centers claim to offer reproductive healthcare services, their goal is to prevent people from accessing abortion and contraception," Healey said on Wednesday. "In Massachusetts, you have the right to a safe and legal abortion. We want to ensure that patients can protect themselves from deceptive and coercive tactics when seeking the care they need."

A spokesperson for Healey released a statement following the vandalism incidents.

We condemn all forms of violence and destruction of property within our communities. Our office will continue to focus on ensuring that patients seeking abortion care are safe and well-informed about their options.

Worcester Police only confirmed that they are investigating.