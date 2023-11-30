Worcester woman uses broom to fight off intruder

WORCESTER - A brave Worcester woman fought off a would-be burglar at her apartment complex using a broom early Wednesday morning.

Now, police say Oniz Janniere, 32, is charged with Attempt to Commit a Crime (Armed Burglary), two counts of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing the Peace.

Ring video shows the suspect stumbling towards the apartment building on Gibbs Street around at 3 a.m.

Sara Kane said the loud ruckus he made in the hallway woke her up and she ran out of her apartment and encountered him. That's when she grabbed a broom sitting in the hallway.

"You could just tell something was wrong," said Kane. "Whether he was having a mental health crisis or substance abuse related, something was not right and for some reason I just instantly grabbed the broom and I boom-- shoved him back."

Sara Kane CBS Boston

Even after shoving him with the lucky broom and running back to her apartment, that didn't stop the suspect. Police say he actually went for Kane's door too.

"He was just shaking it. He could have kicked it in, but he didn't," said Kane. "Maybe I'm always in survival mode, I'm not sure, but I don't know him, and I knew he didn't belong in my building."

But luckily, she had called 911 and officers are seen on video racing to intervene.

"The cops were here in two minutes. I called them at 3:07 and they were here at 3:09," said Kane. "They were amazing and watching them without fear, like without fear running into a situation, they were amazing."

Oniz Janniere arrested for attempted burglary in Worcester CBS Boston

Finally, police nabbed Janniere and found two double edged knives on him.

Even after the scary ordeal, the substance abuse nurse says she has compassion for the suspect. "Don't judge this man by this one incident. I hope he gets help. I really do," said Kane.

But she warns he better not try to come back--or anyone else for that matter.