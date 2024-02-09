Watch CBS News
Local News

Stolen gun found on Stop & Shop shelf in Massachusetts

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

WORCESTER - A stolen gun somehow ended up on a supermarket shelf in central Massachusetts, police say.

Someone found the "real, unloaded" handgun Tuesday afternoon at the Stop & Shop on 949 Grafton St. in Worcester. 

Worcester police said the gun was stolen out of New Hampshire in 2021. They did not release any other details about the incident. 

New Hampshire saw 115 guns reported stolen or lost in 2021, according to a report from 24/7 Wall Street.

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 10:39 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.