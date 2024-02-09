Stolen gun found on Stop & Shop shelf in Massachusetts

WORCESTER - A stolen gun somehow ended up on a supermarket shelf in central Massachusetts, police say.

Someone found the "real, unloaded" handgun Tuesday afternoon at the Stop & Shop on 949 Grafton St. in Worcester.

Worcester police said the gun was stolen out of New Hampshire in 2021. They did not release any other details about the incident.

New Hampshire saw 115 guns reported stolen or lost in 2021, according to a report from 24/7 Wall Street.