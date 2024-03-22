Worcester Red Sox hire first female general manager in team's history

Worcester Red Sox general manager makes history as first woman in the job

WORCESTER - The Worcester Red Sox are days away from opening day and they're already making history, with the team's first female general manager.

Brooke Cooper has earned the title of general manager for the Triple-A team. This is the first time a woman is calling the shots for the Woo Sox.

"You have to work hard to be in minor league baseball. It's a grind, but it's really fulfilling," said Worcester Red Sox GM Brooke Cooper.

Cooper's career began with the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2015, where she climbed the ranks and learned everything she could from the people around her.

"I was really fortunate that I've had tremendous internal support," Cooper said.

Now she's leading the team in the place her baseball career began.

"I played Little League as a kid, but there wasn't really a path forward for me in baseball. So the irony of circling back to a childhood passion is not lost on me," said Cooper.

The team announced the appointment during Women's History Month, marking the major moment in minor league baseball.

"Unlike the pioneering women who come before me, I don't carry the weight of being the first in my field. This can just be one step to normalizing what it means to have a woman in a leadership position. If you can see it, you can be it," said Cooper.

At the start of the 2023 MLB season, only 30% of women were in central office positions and less than 8% were CEOs or presidents. Cooper is showing Woosox and baseball fans what's possible. She thanked her parents for showing her that she can do anything.

"Both my mom and dad have always pushed me to pursue my dream and love of sport so I'm really proud they can see this."

Polar Park will host Woo Sox opening day on April 2.