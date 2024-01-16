As snow and rain freeze on Massachusetts roads, driving conditions become slippery and dangerous

WORCESTER - A debacle played out on the hills of Worcester as cars spun out, slipped, and crashed.

Belmont Avenue has a notorious hill that kept first responders busy Tuesday night.

The dropping temperatures turned lingering slush and snow into ice, which resulted in a car crash that stopped traffic for several minutes as first responders helped the drivers.

"The people out here drive like something terrible," said long-time Worcester resident Daryl Chapman. "This is my entertainment. I don't have to pay for cable anymore; I just watch for the next snowstorm."

"The snow was light when I shoveled at noon. Then, the rain came and everything iced over, so it's treacherous," said Cathy, who was stuck in traffic.

Several cars and an ambulance struggled to get up and down the hills. Road conditions were so bad, some opted to walk instead.

"Driving is terrible obviously," said Saleem, who was walking down the street. "You can't really make it anywhere."

The battle with Mother Nature continues for Public Works crews, who have already clocked 24 hours of work, switching from snowplows to sanders.

But given the spinouts on Belmont Streets, long-time neighbors say it might need even more attention.

"With all the taxpayer's money that's being paid in the city, I would say they should keep two or three trucks operating up and down this hill possibly with a salt truck sander," said Chapman. "What if someone had a life-threatening event and you had this fiasco? It could be a matter between life and death out here."

That's why neighbors like Tony chipped in to help clean up his neighborhood with his truck.

"It's very, very bad these streets and this weather," said Tony.

From crashes in Uxbridge and around the area, it's another example of the slow-starting winter coming back with a vengeance.

"We had a nice December - didn't even wear gloves - but winter has arrived I guess," said Cathy.

Officials said they have a few more hours of snow cleanup and then they will treat roads with salt to avoid icy conditions.

Worcester city officials say the parking ban will be lifted Wednesday at 6am.

Officials say residents who parked in municipal garages during the ban have until 12 p.m. (noon) Wednesday to move their vehicles.