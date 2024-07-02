Homemade explosive devices found inside coolers in Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester nonprofit gives teens a sense of community in the wake of violence in the city

WORCESTER – Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are warning the public to be on alert after three homemade explosive devices were found in the city recently, two of them in coolers.

Explosion in Worcester

The Worcester District Attorney's office said Tuesday that the investigation began on June 19 after a small explosion on Madison Street.

After the blast, investigators found fireworks, a butane gas can, and projectile materials. It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt when the device exploded.

Undetonated devices in coolers

The district attorney's office said two similar devices were found undetonated last month. Both were built with similar materials and were placed inside coolers, police said.

Investigators did not reveal any details about where those undetonated devices were found.

Warning issued to public

People in Worcester are being urged to be aware of unattended items, especially coolers. Anyone who comes across a suspicious item is asked not to tamper with it and to instead immediately call 911.

"Massachusetts residents have caused themselves grievous injuries while attempting to create homemade explosive devices," State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in a statement. "These devices are illegal and potentially fatal."

The Worcester District Attorney's office did not release any photographs of the devices.

The investigation into the devices is being conducted by Massachusetts State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, the Worcester Police Department, the Worcester Fire Department, and the Worcester County District Attorney's office.

Worcester is the second-largest city in New England, behind Boston.

No further details are currently available.