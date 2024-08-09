Worcester libraries closed after employee attacked with skateboard

WORCESTER - All Worcester Public Library branches were closed Friday after an employee was attacked with a skateboard. Investigators say the attack on Thursday afternoon was unprovoked.

With his head down and arms folded, 31-year-old Harry Frotman faced a judge, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors say the attack was caught on library surveillance cameras.

The video allegedly shows Frotman throwing the skateboard at the victim's head at the Worcester Public Library on Salem Street. The victim fell to the ground and was unconscious. He suffered lacerations to the back of his head and a swollen face.

Before the arraignment, Frotman was evaluated by a psychologist who said he refused to speak both to him and his defense attorney.

"Mr. Frotman declined to speak to me. He turned his back on me," said Dr. Alan Schoeberger. "All he would tell me was that he wanted to go to a psychiatric hospital and that he is not currently on medication."

All library branches closed Friday

On Friday, all Worcester Public Library branches were closed as city officials met with library personnel to discuss safety and security. The libraries will reopen on Saturday.

Folks coming by to drop off books with their kids were disturbed about the attack. "It doesn't surprise me because there's all kinds of people that hang out here," said library patron Diane Perotto. "They go in the library a lot. The homeless, and whatever you know, and it's sad."

"I just hope that the person who was attacked is OK and maybe the person who did the attacking is getting the help that they need," said library patron Barbara Lugo.

Prosecutors says Frotman does have a criminal history both in Massachusetts and in West Virginia. Frotman was held on $10,000 cash bail. He is due back in court on September 9 for a pre-trial hearing.