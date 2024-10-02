I-190 in Worcester closed after police respond to reports of man with gun

I-190 in Worcester shut down for police investigation

I-190 in Worcester shut down for police investigation

I-190 in Worcester shut down for police investigation

WORCESTER - A highway in Worcester has been shut down after police responded to reports of a man with a gun. I-190 is closed in both directions at exit 2, MassDOT said Wednesday afternoon.

I-190 in Worcester was closed as police investigate a report of a man with a gun. Scott Stevens

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to reports of a man with a firearm on the highway at about 3:40 p.m.

State police said the scene is secure and the man is in custody. The highway was closed as the incident is being investigated.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.