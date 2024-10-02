Watch CBS News
Local News

I-190 in Worcester closed after police respond to reports of man with gun

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

I-190 in Worcester shut down for police investigation
I-190 in Worcester shut down for police investigation 02:34

WORCESTER - A highway in Worcester has been shut down after police responded to reports of a man with a gun. I-190 is closed in both directions at exit 2, MassDOT said Wednesday afternoon. 

Worcester highway closed
I-190 in Worcester was closed as police investigate a report of a man with a gun. Scott Stevens

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to reports of a man with a firearm on the highway at about 3:40 p.m. 

State police said the scene is secure and the man is in custody. The highway was closed as the incident is being investigated.  

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.