Watch CBS News
Local News

Worcester hiring school bus drivers at $30 an hour

By CBSBaltimore Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Schools district is in the process of hiring dozens of school bus drivers at $30 an hour.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Allen tells WBZ-TV that the school system will fully operate its own student transportation service this year, starting with summer school, instead of a contracting model. 

So far, 77 drivers have been hired for 165 positions. 

Worcester School Committee member Jermaine Johnson said he's "excited" about the switch and said the district is "hiring, training and recruiting" to insure they get the number of drivers needed. 

Districts around the country were hit hard by driver shortages over the past school year. Worcester was one of the districts that required National Guard transportation support in Massachusetts. 

First published on June 30, 2022 / 1:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.