Worcester fundraiser to be held to support family of Harris Wolobah, who died after One Chip Challenge

Worcester fundraiser to support family of teen who died after One Chip Challenge

WORCESTER - A fundraiser is being held Saturday to support the family of a Worcester teenager who died last week after doing the One Chip Challenge.

Harris Wolobah's basketball coaches are hosting the fundraiser at St. Bernard's Church to help the family pay for funeral costs.

Wolobah died last Friday after eating a spicy tortilla chip seasoned with some of the hottest peppers on earth. Autopsy results are still pending but the family said Wolobah was a healthy basketball player with no known allergies. His family is now calling for the challenge to be banned.

Paqui, the company behind the One Chip Challenge, has since had the spicy chips pulled from store shelves and online and are offering refunds.

Saturday's fundraiser is taking place at St. Bernard's Church on Lincoln Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.