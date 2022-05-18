Victims identified following Worcester fire that killed four

WORCESTER – All four people killed in an early morning fire on Saturday in Worcester have now been identified.

Worcester Police said Joseph Garchali, 47, Christopher Lozeau, 53, Vincent Page, 41, and Marcel Fontaine, 29, were killed during a fire at a triple-decker on Gage Street.

Two of the victims were found on Saturday. Two more were located on Monday.

Because of concerns over the structural integrity of the building, it took firefighters several days to complete a full search of the building.

The six-family home is a total loss.

Fire investigators are still working to determine a cause of the fire.