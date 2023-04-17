Worcester driver attacked with machete during apparent road rage dispute

WORCESTER – A Worcester man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly attacked another driver during a road rage dispute.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Millbury and Providence streets.

Witnesses said a driver in a white Toyota was following a blue Honda.

"The operator of the Honda got out of his vehicle to ask why he was being followed, and the operator of the Toyota struck the victim in the head and back with the machete," Worcester police said.

An ambulance was called to the scene. Police did not provide an update on the victim's condition.

Police issued a be on the lookout alert for the Toyota with Rhode Island plates. Officers soon located the car at a red light on McKeon Road.

Ezekial Santiago, 47, was arrested. Police allegedly found a machete in his car.

Santiago is charged with armed assault to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.