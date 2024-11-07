Shooting at Worcester home leaves woman dead, man injured

WORCESTER - One woman is dead and a man is wounded after a shooting at a home in Worcester, Massachusetts early Thursday morning.

"Woman screaming very loudly"

It happened at a home on Gingerbread Trail at around 2 a.m. Police said the woman was found dead on the second floor and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are calling it a domestic incident.

"Really scary," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "We woke up and we heard a woman screaming very loudly. And then we waited just a few seconds and heard more screaming and then we heard several gunshots and so we called the police." The neighbor said she heard six or seven gunshots after the "blood curdling" screams.

Neighbors troubled

Neighbors said they don't know the residents on the small side street on the west side of Worcester, but are clearly troubled by what happened.

"It's such a major national tragedy that this is happening everywhere," said neighbor Nancy Muszynski. "And I wish there was more mental health and social services available for families."

Police and detectives could be seen outside the home on Thursday morning, photographing the property and entering the home wearing protective clothing. The Medical Examiner's Office removed the woman's body in the afternoon. They said there is no threat to the public.