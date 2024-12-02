6 Worcester firefighters killed in 1999 warehouse fire honored in exhibit 25 years later

WORCESTER - Nearly 25 years to the day of the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse fire, a pop-up exhibit will honor the six firefighters who were killed in the tragedy.

The exhibit opens Monday at Union Station in Washington Square in Worcester. It tells the stories of Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton, and Joseph McGuirk.

Worcester Fire Lt. Thomas Spencer, FF Joseph McGuirk, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., FF Jeremiah Lucey, Lt. James Lyons III and FF Paul Brotherton were killed in the 1999 Worcester Cold Storage fire. Worcester Fire Department

All six died in the line of duty after they ended up trapped in the massive fire on December 3, 1999.

We’re less than two weeks away from the 25th anniversary of the Worcester Cold Storage Warehouse Fire, a tragedy that claimed the lives of six firefighters on December 3, 1999 pic.twitter.com/rvagQ6yOg8 — Leary Firefighters (@LearyFF) November 21, 2024

Investigators said the fire was started by two homeless people. The firefighters died while looking for them inside the vacant warehouse.

Lucey was a cousin of actor and comedian Denis Leary and Spencer was a childhood friend of his. The Worcester native created the Leary Firefighters Foundation in their memory to raise money and resources for fire departments nationwide.

The exhibit at Union Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. It's final day will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit is managed by retired firefighters, according to the city of Worcester.

A ceremony to mark 25 years since the fire will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Street fire station. The station was built at the site of the fire in 2008.

A moment of silence will be held at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, the exact time of the first alarm at the start the fire.