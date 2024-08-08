Massachusetts man accused of inappropriately touching child after 3 bystanders step in to intervene

WORCESTER - A man is facing multiple charges after police said he inappropriately touched a child near a Massachusetts pond.

It happened near Coes Pond in Worcester on Wednesday. Police said 75-year-old Hamid Shabeeb was stopped by three men at the pond, who followed him to an address and called 911. Shabeeb, who hid behind a door in court and used an Arabic translator, was charged with indecent assault and battery against a child under 14 years old. Prosecutors said he has a similar warrant dating back to June 4 that also involved a child.

Shabeeb's defense attorney said he has concerns whether his client is competent enough to be arraigned.

"Mr. Shabeeb is a 75-year-old man who, according to the parties, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's," said John O'Leary. "They have concerns about his competency, his ability to interact with me and with this court."

Shabeeb is being held without bail until the court can get him a competency and criminal responsibility check Friday. Police said residents have complained about him committing similar incidents in the past.