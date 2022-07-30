2 killed in rollover crash with another car on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER - Two people died after their car crashed into another car and rolled over in Worcester on Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said that the two cars crashed on I-290 eastbound at Exit 24 in Worcester around 7 a.m.

One of the cars rolled over, and once officers arrived, they determined that both of the people inside of the rolled over car were dead.

Their names have not been released, but they were identified as a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut.

The driver in the other car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.