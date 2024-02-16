Ads calling for ceasefire in Gaza removed from Worcester buses over safety concerns

WORCESTER - A Worcester advocacy organization says it's disappointed the city's transit authority has pulled ads calling for a ceasefire in Gaza one week into the month-long agreement for the ads to appear on city buses. "This ad represents something a local group put together to try to raise awareness in Worcester," said Roxeanne Bruno, a community activist involved with The Community Alliance For Peace and Justice.

The signs show pictures of people standing amid the rubble. But the transit authority, WRTA, pulled two of the signs after just one week.

"They then changed the advertising policy to state they won't support advertising that's political in nature or religious in nature," said Bruno.

Ad calling for ceasefire in Gaza on WRTA bus CBS Boston

The largest on the outside of the buses was removed, though eight smaller ones will remain on the inside of buses at a reduced cost to the group that is now concerned about reduced exposure to their message. "This country is built on a foundation of free speech, getting every point of view accepted and heard," said activist Amna Saeedk-Kothe.

The WRTA says it came down to safety, with bus drivers expressing concern about the signs though there haven't been any reports of drivers being targeted. It's strong imagery that some believe can be polarizing in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. The WRTA did post a disclaimer that it doesn't necessarily express the agency's views.

"Everybody has different feelings about what should be happening. You just never know what the person next to you is thinking," said Worcester resident Sandra Kelly.

"People being able to put up signs freely is important," said Rosalie Rothwell who was waiting for a bus. "If things are approved to be up, then they should be up."

For the activists it was a cost-effective conversation starter. "The buses go through the heart of the city. People see the signs it gives them something to think about," said Claire Schaeffer-Duffy.

They don't want to take any action against the WRTA but had hoped more than bus riders could have food for thought.