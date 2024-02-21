Woodstock oral history project looking to record memories of those who were there

BOSTON - If you attended Woodstock and want to share your memories, an initiative trying to preserve the memories of those who were there is coming to Boston in March.

The Museum at Bethel Woods is trying to gather as many stories as possible about the legendary festival. The museum, housed at the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair - which is now the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - will bring its oral history initiative to Boston on March 11 and March 12.

With many who attended Woodstock now in their 70s, the museum is trying to collect these perspectives before they are lost. So far, the project, which began in 2020, has collected 1,200 stories. In 2024, curators of the project hope to collect 300 more stories -- including those of underrepresented communities and their places in the counterculture of the 1960s.

"Through the oral history initiative, we began collecting stories that were so much bigger. Our goal in 2024 is to create partnerships and reach into communities that have been historically underserved. We want to record the experiences of as many participants, attendees, workers, and volunteers from the era as we can because we know they are slipping away fast. These narratives are invaluable in shaping and preserving the rich history and legacy of the '60s," said Dr. Neal V. Hitch, senior curator at The Museum at Bethel Woods.

The museum hopes to eventually collect 4,500 oral histories - about 1% of the attendance at Woodstock. For more information, or to attend the Boston recording session, e-mail OralHistory@BethelWoodsCenter.org.