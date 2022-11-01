Watch CBS News
Study finds women have great career aspirations when they sleep well

By Mallika Marshall, MD

CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A new study found that women who want to advance in their careers should try to get a good night's rest. 

Researchers at Washington State University surveyed 135 U.S. workers over two weeks on their sleep, mood, and how they felt about striving for more status and responsibility at work.

They found that when the women were getting a good night's sleep, their moods were elevated, and they had more aspirations at work.  

If they got poor sleep, their moods were lower, and they were less oriented toward work achievements. 

The scientists did not find the same correlations between men's sleep quality and their work aspirations.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 8:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

