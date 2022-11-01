Study finds women have great career aspirations when they sleep well

BOSTON -- A new study found that women who want to advance in their careers should try to get a good night's rest.

Researchers at Washington State University surveyed 135 U.S. workers over two weeks on their sleep, mood, and how they felt about striving for more status and responsibility at work.

They found that when the women were getting a good night's sleep, their moods were elevated, and they had more aspirations at work.

If they got poor sleep, their moods were lower, and they were less oriented toward work achievements.

The scientists did not find the same correlations between men's sleep quality and their work aspirations.