Women's Beanpot Championship moving to TD Garden in 2024

BOSTON -- The Women's Beanpot Championship Game is heading to a much bigger venue. Starting in 2024, the women's title game will be played at TD Garden, the venue announced Tuesday.

Previously, the women's beanpot had been played at on-campus rinks. Now, the ladies of Boston College, Boston University, Northeastern, and Harvard will get to play for all the beans on the TD Garden ice.

The TD Garden will play host for both the consolation and championship games on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce that TD Garden will be the proud home of The Dunkin' Women's Beanpot Championship in 2024," Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden, said in Tuesday's release. "As a former collegiate athlete, a fan, and an executive in the sports industry, I am so excited for aspiring female hockey players, the current student-athletes, and the fans, to have this unforgettable experience. TD Garden and The Beanpot are amazing platforms to showcase the talent and amplify the growth of women's hockey."

To celebrate Tuesday's news, TD Garden and the Boston Bruins have invited several players from the four women's hockey teams to Tuesday night's game against the Ottawa Senators. The 2023 champion Northeastern Huskies will be celebrated in-game, and players from all four teams will meet with fans and take pictures with the Beanpot trophy during both intermissions.