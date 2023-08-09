Watch CBS News
Daily sugary drinks can increase liver cancer risk in women, study suggests

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - There's a warning for women who regularly consume sugary drinks.

About 65 percent of American adults drink sugar-sweetened beverages every day but a new study published in JAMA finds doing so may be putting women at risk for liver cancer.

A team of researchers, including from Harvard, studied dietary data on nearly 100,000 postmenopausal women over two decades. They found that those who consumed one or more servings a day of sugar-sweetened beverages, such as soda, had significantly higher rates of liver cancer and chronic liver disease compared to women who drank these beverages no more than three times a month.

The same association was not found with artificially sweetened beverages.  

