North Shore motorcycle club "Women on Wheels" provides adventure and camaraderie

North Shore women's motorcycle club provides members with more than just adventures

BOSTON – For a long time, it was mostly men participating in motorcycle clubs. But now more and more women are hitting the open road together.

Jenn Morris is the North Shore chapter director of "Women on Wheels."

"I mean it's camaraderie, it's meeting new people, making new friends. Everybody was super welcoming when I joined," Morris said.

Morris said many women have joined the club late in life, almost as a bucket list item. She joined after she beat breast cancer.

"When I was 41, I got diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, went through treatment and got on the other side of that," Morris said. "The first year, I kind of rode by myself but then after that I looked around for some groups to ride with."

The group provides camaraderie, adventure, and the thrill of the ride. But it's always safety first.

The bike season is here, and Morris' chapter recently performed a "blessing of the bikes."

"Some either religious or non-secular person, who will just bless your bikes, your person, your helmet. To keep safety on your side," Morris said. "It's exhilarating being out there in the fresh air and smelling lavender and lilacs as you are passing by. I have gone on some great long trips and rides and seen parts of the country that I wouldn't have."