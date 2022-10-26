"This person is still out there": Woman, teenage girl attacked in Waltham

Women say they were attacked along river walk in Waltham

Women say they were attacked along river walk in Waltham

WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week.

"The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled.

She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again.

"He did it twice in a 30-minute span so if he didn't do it to me again, he would've just done it to someone else," the woman feared.

After reporting what happened to police, she shared what happened on a neighborhood app. That's when another Waltham family responded.

"As soon as she stepped into a certain area, she felt like someone was behind her. She turned around. She saw a group of kids on bikes and light in the distance," another woman explained.

This mother said her young teenaged daughter was sexually assaulted along the Charles River Greenway just last month in mid-September.

"This person is still out there, and we don't know who it is. She's on all this medication. It made her sick and she missed school," the woman said.

This heartbroken mom hopes for better lighting, more cameras, or patrols - some improvement to protect someone else.

The paths along either side of the river are technically state property. Both victims said they called Waltham and state police. Neither agency would comment on either investigation.



