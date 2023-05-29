Woman shot and killed at Globe Car Wash in Fall River
FALL RIVER - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman shot and killed at a Fall River car wash on Monday.
Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at Globe Car Wash on Broadway at 12:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man is currently in custody.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victim.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.