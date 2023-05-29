Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot and killed at Globe Car Wash in Fall River

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FALL RIVER - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman shot and killed at a Fall River car wash on Monday.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at Globe Car Wash on Broadway at 12:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man is currently in custody.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victim.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.