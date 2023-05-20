Watch CBS News
Woman seriously hurt after getting hit by car on Haverhill Street in Reading

READING - A woman was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Reading Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 2 p.m. on Haverhill Street near Wakefield Street. The 79-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 19-year-old driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police. It's unknown if any charges will be filed.

