Woman seriously hurt after getting hit by car on Haverhill Street in Reading
READING - A woman was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Reading Saturday afternoon.
It happened at around 2 p.m. on Haverhill Street near Wakefield Street. The 79-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The 19-year-old driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police. It's unknown if any charges will be filed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.