Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman rescued from car dangling off cliff in Plymouth

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Woman rescued after car goes off cliff in Plymouth
Woman rescued after car goes off cliff in Plymouth 02:55

PLYMOUTH - A woman was rescued from a car that crashed down a steep cliff in Plymouth Tuesday afternoon. 

The car came to rest on rocks about 20 feet down a rocky embankment off Manomet Point Road, just above the coastline.

Firefighters used a winch and cable to secure the car in the location where it came to rest. The woman was removed from the car and put on a specially designed stretcher to be pulled up to the road using ropes. 

The driver, who is not being identified, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. 

Crews are working to remove the vehicle from the embankment.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 7:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.