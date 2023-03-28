Woman rescued from car dangling off cliff in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH - A woman was rescued from a car that crashed down a steep cliff in Plymouth Tuesday afternoon.
The car came to rest on rocks about 20 feet down a rocky embankment off Manomet Point Road, just above the coastline.
Firefighters used a winch and cable to secure the car in the location where it came to rest. The woman was removed from the car and put on a specially designed stretcher to be pulled up to the road using ropes.
The driver, who is not being identified, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Crews are working to remove the vehicle from the embankment.
