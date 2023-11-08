Woman accused of stabbing mother and adult daughter at home on San Jose Terrace in Stoneham

Woman accused of stabbing mother and adult daughter at Stoneham home

STONEHAM - A woman is in custody after police said she stabbed her mother and adult daughter at a home in Stoneham on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police said they found two women with stab wounds at the home on San Jose Terrace. Both women were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

A third woman was taken into custody and brought to the hospital as a precaution. Police said mental health issues are believed to be a factor. The suspect and two victims haven't been identified.