Woman hospitalized, charged with drunk driving after slamming into state police cruiser in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A woman was charged with drunk driving after she slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Route 6 East in Yarmouth.

The cruiser was stopped in the breakdown lane. The trooper was inside with his seatbelt on.

The trooper and the driver were both brought to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. State Police said the trooper has since been discharged.

The woman, who will be summonsed to court and charged with operating under the influence, was held for observation at the hospital.