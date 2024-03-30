Watch CBS News
Woman hit and killed by street sign in Massachusetts while teaching friends how to drive

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CHELSEA - A woman is dead after a street sign fell on her head while she was standing on the sidewalk in Chelsea Friday evening.

State Police said that 36-year-old Jean Baptiste of Chelsea was teaching her two friends how to drive on Second Street. While she was standing on the sidewalk, the 44-year-old man behind the wheel tried doing a three-point turn and put the car into reverse. While in reverse, the car jumped the curb and hit a metal "no parking" sign, which fell on her head. The woman died at the scene.

Police interviewed the driver and his 39-year-old passenger. At this time, no charges have been filed.

The incident remains under investigation. 

First published on March 30, 2024 / 4:00 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

