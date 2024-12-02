81-year-old woman who collected cans in Framingham struck and killed by car

FRAMINGHAM - Dozens of empty bottles and cans were strewn across Edgell Road in Framingham, after police say an 81-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle around 6:30 Monday morning. "I heard a bang and bottles just scattering and splattering," neighbor Lisa Feldman said.

Police say the woman was transported to MetroWest Medical Center but did not survive. Police did not release her name.

Neighbor Heather West says she would see the woman almost every day pushing around bags and bags of empty bottles in a shopping cart.

"Obviously there was a language barrier but she was pretty well known to the community. On a weekly basis, daily basis you would see her going up and down not only Frost Street and Edgell, but the rest of northern Framingham collecting cans," West said. "And it's rumored that she would send the money over to her family."

"She was known and unknown"

It happened at the intersection of Edgell Road and Frost Street. Lisa and Scott Feldman have lived here for 42 years. "She was known and unknown. I used to say a prayer that she was pushing a cart in these heavily traveled roads," Feldman said.

Neighbors who live in this area say this intersection if very busy and cars go very quickly, and they have witnessed a number of crashes over the years. "This is the third death we know of in 40 years at this corner," Feldman said.

West says she and her neighbor would leave empty bottles outside their homes for her to collect. "I know a lot of community members they had donated reflective vests to her so she could be safe, but I am not sure she if used them," West said.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did remain on scene. No other injuries were reported. No charges have been filed but the accident remains under investigation.