Woman in medical transport van dies, driver hurt in Boston crash

BOSTON — A 71-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after a medical transport van crashed into a tree in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene on the Riverway at Longwood Ave at around 3:45 p.m. and found the van off the road.

Boston EMS and firefighters attempted to perform life-saving medical aid to the 71-year-old passenger at the scene. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman from Somerville was secured in a wheelchair when the crash happened.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by State Police.