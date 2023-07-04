Watch CBS News
Woman in medical transport van dies, driver hurt in Boston crash

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON — A 71-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after a medical transport van crashed into a tree in Boston. 

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene on the Riverway at Longwood Ave at around 3:45 p.m. and found the van off the road.

Boston EMS and firefighters attempted to perform life-saving medical aid to the 71-year-old passenger at the scene. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

The woman from Somerville was secured in a wheelchair when the crash happened.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by State Police. 

First published on July 3, 2023 / 11:22 PM

