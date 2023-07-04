Woman in medical transport van dies, driver hurt in Boston crash
BOSTON — A 71-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after a medical transport van crashed into a tree in Boston.
Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene on the Riverway at Longwood Ave at around 3:45 p.m. and found the van off the road.
Boston EMS and firefighters attempted to perform life-saving medical aid to the 71-year-old passenger at the scene. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The woman from Somerville was secured in a wheelchair when the crash happened.
The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by State Police.
