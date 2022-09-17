Woman dies after being hit by box truck in Rockport

ROCKPORT -- An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a box truck in Rockport Friday. It happened around 3 p.m. on Railroad Avenue.

Police said the truck driver and two bystanders tried to save the woman before EMS arrived.

Initially, a med-flight was called to take the woman to a Boston hospital but she ended up being transported to Addison Gibert Hospital in Gloucester via ambulance.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not released her identity.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.