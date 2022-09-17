Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after being hit by box truck in Rockport

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Woman dies after being hit by box truck in Rockport
Woman dies after being hit by box truck in Rockport 00:21

ROCKPORT -- An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a box truck in Rockport Friday. It happened around 3 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. 

Police said the truck driver and two bystanders tried to save the woman before EMS arrived. 

Initially, a med-flight was called to take the woman to a Boston hospital but she ended up being transported to Addison Gibert Hospital in Gloucester via ambulance. 

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not released her identity. 

The driver is cooperating with the investigation. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 9:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.