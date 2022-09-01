Watch CBS News
Woman in critical condition after Roxbury shooting

Police investigate shooting in Roxbury
Police investigate shooting in Roxbury 01:57

BOSTON – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Roxbury Thursday afternoon. It happened on Savin Street.

Boston Police say they have a "person of interest" in custody. 

"It's been a rough couple of days," Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. "We want to encourage and let the public know we are doing all we can to make sure the community is safe."

Police said the shooting was not random and there is no threat to the public. 

No other information has been released. 

