Woman crashes into Barnstable dog park

BARNSTABLE - A woman crashed into the Barnstable dog park Saturday morning.

Police said the 75-year-old accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brakes, hurling her 2011 Mercedes Benz over a median and into the sign fence of the park.

No people or dogs were hurt in the crash, though the fence and dog park sign sustained major damages.

The crash occurred at around 11:30 a.m.

Barnstable police said no charges have been filed.